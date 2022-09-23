Consumer Sector Update for 09/23/2022: CVNA, RCL, COST, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were leaning lower premarket Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.7% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently slipping 1.9%.

Carvana LLC, a subsidiary of Carvana Co. (CVNA), Ally Bank and Ally Financial amended an inventory financing and security agreement to extend a line of credit until Sept. 22, 2023, at $2.2 billion. Carvana was declining by over 2% recently.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) said it priced concurrent private offerings of $1 billion of 9.25% senior guaranteed notes due Jan. 15, 2029, and $1 billion of 8.25% senior secured notes due Jan. 15, 2029. Royal Caribbean Group was recently down more than 3%.

Costco Wholesale (COST) reported fiscal Q4 earnings Thursday of $4.20 per diluted share, up from $3.76 a year earlier, matching the expectation of analysts polled by Capital IQ. Costco was nearly 2% lower.

