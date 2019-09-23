Consumer Sector Update for 09/23/2019: PSMT,FNSR,IIVI,HSY,BYND

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.89%

MCD +1.10%

DIS -0.03%

CVS -1.32%

KO +0.44%

Consumer stocks were mostly higher in Monday trade, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing 0.6% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 also were ahead almost 0.4%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) PriceSmart (PSMT) raced more than 19% higher after S&P Dow Jones Indices selected the warehouse retailer to join the S&P SmallCap 600 index, effective with the start of Thursday's regular session. It is replacing optical components-maker Finisar Corp. (FNSR), which is being acquired by II-VI (IIVI).

In other sector news:

(+) Hershey (HSY) rose fractionally after the candy company Monday said it has completed its $397 million acquisition of ONE Brands, which makes low-sugar, high-protein nutrition bars. Hershey is expecting the deal will be "slightly accretive" to its earnings during the first full year after closing.

(-) Beyond Meat (BYND) dropped 4% after Exane BNP began analyst coverage of the plant-based meat substitute with an underperform stock rating.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.