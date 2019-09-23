Consumer Sector Update for 09/23/2019: KNDI,PSMT,FNSR,IIVI,HSY,BYND

Top Consumer Stocks

Consumer stocks continued to add to their prior advance this afternoon, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 Monday climbing over 0.6% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 also were ahead slightly more than 0.5%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Kandi Technologies Group (KNDI) was fractionally lower in late trade, giving back a 3.3% advance earlier Monday that followed it saying US-based retail supplier DGL Group has contracted for a $70.5 million initial order of 500,000 electric self-balancing scooters and 300,000 electric scooters. Delivery is expected over the next 12 months, the companies said.

In other sector news:

(+) PriceSmart (PSMT) raced more than 19% higher after S&P Dow Jones Indices selected the warehouse retailer to join the S&P SmallCap 600 index, effective with the start of Thursday's regular session. It is replacing optical components-maker Finisar Corp. (FNSR), which is being acquired by II-VI (IIVI).

(-) Hershey (HSY) declined fractionally after the candy company Monday said it has completed its $397 million acquisition of ONE Brands, which makes low-sugar, high-protein nutrition bars. Hershey is expecting the deal will be "slightly accretive" to its earnings during the first full year after closing.

(-) Beyond Meat (BYND) dropped 4% after Exane BNP began analyst coverage of the plant-based meat substitute with an underperform stock rating.

