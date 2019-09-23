Markets
ALV

Consumer Sector Update for 09/23/2019: ALV, CZR, APTV, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -0.15%

MCD: Flat

DIS: +0.05%

CVS: Flat

KO: Flat

Consumer heavyweights were mostly flat pre-bell Monday.

Early movers include:

(-) Autoliv (ALV), which was declining more than 4% after saying its interim CFO Christian Hanke plans to resign, effective no later than March 18, 2020.

(+) Caesars Entertainment (CZR) was up more than 1% after announcing a deal to sell the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas to a company controlled by a principal of Imperial Companies for $516.3 million.

In other sector news:

(+) Aptiv (APTV) was slightly higher after saying it plans to create an autonomous driving joint venture with Hyundai Motor Group that will be valued at $4 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALV CZR APTV WMT MCD

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular