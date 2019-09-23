Consumer Sector Update for 09/23/2019: ALV, CZR, APTV, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -0.15%

MCD: Flat

DIS: +0.05%

CVS: Flat

KO: Flat

Consumer heavyweights were mostly flat pre-bell Monday.

Early movers include:

(-) Autoliv (ALV), which was declining more than 4% after saying its interim CFO Christian Hanke plans to resign, effective no later than March 18, 2020.

(+) Caesars Entertainment (CZR) was up more than 1% after announcing a deal to sell the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas to a company controlled by a principal of Imperial Companies for $516.3 million.

In other sector news:

(+) Aptiv (APTV) was slightly higher after saying it plans to create an autonomous driving joint venture with Hyundai Motor Group that will be valued at $4 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.