Consumer Sector Update for 09/22/2023: TM, TSN, MOND

Consumer stocks were moved lower Friday afternoon, with both the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.3%.

In company news, Toyota Motor (TM) is planning to increase production of electric vehicles under the Toyota and Lexus brands to reach more than 600,000 battery-powered vehicles annually by 2025, Reuters reported Friday, citing the Nikkei newspaper. Toyota shares rose nearly 1%.

Tyson Foods (TSN) shares were down past 3% after HSBC initiated the company with a reduce rating and $49 price target.

Mondee (MOND) jumped nearly 27% after saying its board has approved an inaugural share repurchase program for up to $30 million of its shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.