Consumer Sector Update for 09/22/2023: BABA, MOND, EBAY, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were advancing pre-bell Friday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was gaining 0.7% recently.

Alibaba Group's (BABA) Cainiao Network Technology subsidiary may file for an initial public offering in Hong Kong as soon as next week, BNN Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. Alibaba Group was gaining over 4% in value in recent premarket activity.

Mondee Holdings (MOND) was up more than 4% after saying its board has approved an inaugural share repurchase program for up to $30 million of its outstanding common shares.

eBay (EBAY) on Thursday expressed support for a proposal made by a private equity consortium to acquire Adevinta ASA and said that it would retain its current stake in the latter. eBay was almost 2% higher recently.

