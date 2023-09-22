News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 09/22/2023: AMZN, TM, TSN, MOND

September 22, 2023 — 03:42 pm EDT

Consumer stocks were declining late Friday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) shedding 0.5%.

In company news, the US Federal Trade Commission, targeting several business practices, is expected to file an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon.com (AMZN) as early as Tuesday, Politico reported Friday. Amazon shares were rising 0.4%.

Mondee (MOND) jumped 29% after the board approved an inaugural share repurchase program for up to $30 million.

Tyson Foods (TSN) shares fell 3.4% after HSBC initiated the company with a reduce rating and $49 price target.

Toyota Motor (TM) is planning to increase production of electric vehicles under the Toyota and Lexus brands to reach more than 600,000 battery-powered vehicles annually by 2025, Reuters reported Friday, citing the Nikkei newspaper. Toyota shares added 0.5%.

