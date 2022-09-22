Markets
DRI

Consumer Sector Update for 09/22/2022: DRI, CLXT, CPHC, XLY, XLP

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were climbing pre-bell Thursday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) 0.1% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) advancing by 0.4%.

Darden Restaurants (DRI) shares were 2% lower after it reported fiscal Q1 earnings of $1.56 per diluted share, down from $1.75 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $1.56.

Calyxt (CLXT) shares were gaining nearly 7% after saying its board of directors has launched a review of strategic alternatives with the help of Canaccord Genuity as its financial adviser.

Canterbury Park Holding (CPHC) stock was up more than 4% after it filed a shelf registration statement for the potential sale of up to $100 million of its securities from time to time.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DRICLXTCPHCXLYXLP

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular