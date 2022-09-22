Consumer Sector Update for 09/22/2022: DRI, CLXT, CPHC, XLY, XLP

Consumer stocks were climbing pre-bell Thursday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) 0.1% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) advancing by 0.4%.

Darden Restaurants (DRI) shares were 2% lower after it reported fiscal Q1 earnings of $1.56 per diluted share, down from $1.75 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $1.56.

Calyxt (CLXT) shares were gaining nearly 7% after saying its board of directors has launched a review of strategic alternatives with the help of Canaccord Genuity as its financial adviser.

Canterbury Park Holding (CPHC) stock was up more than 4% after it filed a shelf registration statement for the potential sale of up to $100 million of its securities from time to time.

