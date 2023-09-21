Consumer Sector Update for 09/21/2023: FOX, NWS, FDX, DRI

Consumer stocks were lower Thursday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.7% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 1.8%.

In company news, Fox (FOX) and News Corp. (NWS) said Thursday that Rupert Murdoch will step down as chairman of each board, effective as of the companies' annual shareholder meeting in mid-November. Fox shares were rising 3.2% and News Corp. was up 2.3%.

FedEx's (FDX) fiscal Q1 earnings surpassed Wall Street's estimates, while revenue declined more than expected. UBS, Jefferies, Goldman Sachs were among the investment firms that raised the parcel delivery company's share-price target. FedEx shares jumped nearly 5%.

Darden Restaurants (DRI) reported fiscal Q1 adjusted net earnings from continuing operations of $1.78 per diluted share, up from $1.56 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.74. The company's shares were down 0.4%.

