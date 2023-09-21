News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 09/21/2023: DRI, GM, STLA, BFI

September 21, 2023 — 09:29 am EDT

Consumer stocks were declining premarket Thursday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) recently slipping by 1.3%.

Darden Restaurants (DRI) reported fiscal Q1 adjusted net earnings from continuing operations of $1.78 per diluted share, up from $1.56 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.74. The company's shares were down 2.2%

General Motors (GM) and Stellantis (STLA) have laid off workers due to the impact of the United Auto Workers union's strike, according to media reports. GM shares were down 1.1% and Stellantis shares were down 1.8%.

BurgerFi International (BFI) said Thursday a derivative suit filed by two shareholders against some of its current and former directors has been voluntarily dismissed. The company's shares were down 6.2%.

