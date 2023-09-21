Consumer Sector Update for 09/21/2023: CZOO, FOX, NWS, FDX, COTY

Consumer stocks were lower late Thursday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) shedding 0.9% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 2.5%.

In corporate news, Cazoo Group's (CZOO) shares tumbled 27%. The company said Wednesday it reached a restructuring agreement with some noteholders owning over 75% of its 2% convertible notes due 2027 and investors holding over 25% of its shares.

Fox (FOX) and News Corp (NWS) said Thursday that Rupert Murdoch will step down as chairman of each board, effective as of the companies' annual shareholder meeting in mid-November. Fox shares were rising 2.8% and News Corp was up 1.6%.

Coty (COTY) is proceeding with a Paris listing that may take place in the coming weeks, Bloomberg reported Thursday. Coty shares rose 2.2%.

FedEx's (FDX) fiscal Q1 earnings surpassed Wall Street's estimates, while revenue declined more than expected. UBS, Jefferies, Goldman Sachs were among the investment firms that raised the parcel delivery company's share-price target. FedEx shares jumped 4.9%.

