Consumer Sector Update for 09/21/2022: WMT,GIS,COTY,VRA,QRTEA

Consumer stocks were ending broadly mixed in midweek trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing less than 0.1% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) falling 1.7%, reversing an earlier rise.

In company news, Walmart (WMT) rose 1.2% after Wednesday presenting a cautious hiring plan for the upcoming holiday season, with the retailer expecting to hire around 40,000 workers this year compared with 150,000 holiday hires last year.

Coty (COTY) gained 3.7% after Wednesday saying it expects to double sales from its skincare business over FY22 levels to a range of $500 million to $600 million by FY25, with further acceleration expected in following years.

General Mills (GIS) added 5.9% after reporting non-GAAP net income for its fiscal Q1 exceeding Wall Street forecasts and also raising its FY23 earnings and sales guidance. Excluding one-time items, the packaged foods giant earned $1.11 per share during the three months ended Aug. 31, improving on a $0.99 per share profit a year ago and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.11.

Among decliners, Vera Bradley (VRA) slipped 2.6%. The fashion accessories company overnight said Jacqueline Ardrey will join the executive team on Nov. 1 as its new president and CEO, succeeding Robert Wallstrom, who is retiring but will remain through the end of the year to assist with the transition.

