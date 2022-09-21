Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 09/21/2022: GIS,COTY,VRA,QRTEA

Consumer stocks were broadly higher in midweek trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 1.2% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 0.2%.

In company news, General Mills (GIS) added 7% after reporting non-GAAP net income for its fiscal Q1 exceeding Wall Street forecasts and also raising its FY23 earnings and sales guidance. Excluding one-time items, the packaged foods giant earned $1.11 per share during the three months ended Aug. 31, improving on a $0.99 per share profit a year ago and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.11.

Coty (COTY) gained 5.8% after Wednesday saying it expects to double sales from its skincare business over FY22 levels to a range of $500 million to $600 million by FY25 and with further acceleration expected in following years.

Vera Bradley (VRA) slipped 1.1%. The fashion accessories company overnight said Jacqueline Ardrey will join the executive team on Nov. 1 as its new president and CEO, succeeding Robert Wallstrom, who is retiring but will remain through the end of the year to assist with the transition.

