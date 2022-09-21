Markets
GIS

Consumer Sector Update for 09/21/2022: GIS, COTY, SFIX, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.6% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was unchanged recently.

General Mills (GIS) was climbing nearly 2% after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.11 per diluted share, up from $0.99 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $1.

Coty (COTY) was advancing almost 4% after saying it expects to double its skincare business revenue to between $500 million and $600 million by fiscal 2025 from fiscal 2022, with further acceleration expected in fiscal 2026 and beyond.

Stitch Fix (SFIX) was down 5.5% after the company reported a fiscal Q4 net loss late Tuesday of $0.89 per diluted share, reversing a profit of $0.19 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast a per-share loss of $0.63.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GISCOTYSFIXXLPXLY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular