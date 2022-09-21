Consumer Sector Update for 09/21/2022: GIS, COTY, SFIX, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.6% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was unchanged recently.

General Mills (GIS) was climbing nearly 2% after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.11 per diluted share, up from $0.99 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $1.

Coty (COTY) was advancing almost 4% after saying it expects to double its skincare business revenue to between $500 million and $600 million by fiscal 2025 from fiscal 2022, with further acceleration expected in fiscal 2026 and beyond.

Stitch Fix (SFIX) was down 5.5% after the company reported a fiscal Q4 net loss late Tuesday of $0.89 per diluted share, reversing a profit of $0.19 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast a per-share loss of $0.63.

