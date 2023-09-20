News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 09/20/2023: COTY, UL, PM

September 20, 2023 — 01:40 pm EDT

Consumer stocks were higher Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.7% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.8%.

In corporate news, Coty (COTY) shares jumped 5.4%. The company raised its fiscal 2024 first-half and full-year sales outlooks amid strong momentum in beauty demand.

Unilever (UL) has hired Morgan Stanley (MS) and Evercore (EVR) to sell Elida Beauty, a group of beauty and personal care brands, Reuters reported Wednesday. Unilever shares added 1.1%.

Philip Morris International (PM) is considering selling a stake in its pharmaceutical unit Vectura, The Wall Street Journal reported. Philip Morris rose 1.2%.

