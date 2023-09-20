News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 09/20/2023: COTY, PM, GIS, XLP, XLY

September 20, 2023 — 09:10 am EDT

Consumer stocks were edging higher pre-bell Wednesday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) recently inactive and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) advancing by 0.4%.

Coty (COTY) was more than 5% higher after saying it now expects core like-for-like sales of 10% to 12% in the first half of fiscal 2024, up from its prior guidance of 8% to 10%.

Philip Morris International (PM) is considering selling a stake in its pharmaceutical unit Vectura, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. Philip Morris was climbing past 2% in recent premarket activity.

General Mills (GIS) was slightly advancing after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.09 per diluted share, down from $1.11 a year earlier, but narrowly beating the $1.08 forecast from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

