Consumer Sector Update for 09/20/2023: AZUL, COTY, UL, PM

Consumer stocks were mixed late Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) shedding 0.4%.

In corporate news, Azul (AZUL) shares jumped past 13% after Goldman Sachs upgraded the company's stock to buy from neutral and raised the price target to $18.30 from $14.90.

Coty (COTY) shares advanced 5.1%. The company raised its fiscal 2024 first-half and full-year sales outlooks amid strong momentum in beauty demand.

Unilever (UL) has hired Morgan Stanley (MS) and Evercore (EVR) to sell Elida Beauty, a group of beauty and personal care brands, Reuters reported Wednesday. Unilever shares added 0.6%.

Philip Morris International (PM) is considering selling a stake in its pharmaceutical unit Vectura, The Wall Street Journal reported. Philip Morris rose 0.7%.

