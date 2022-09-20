Consumer Sector Update for 09/20/2022: OXM,F,WBA,MTEX

Consumer stocks were ending broadly lower in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.4% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) retreating 1.4%.

Data Tuesday showed US same-store sales rose by 10.5% over year-ago levels during the seven days ended Sept. 17, down from an 11.4% year-over-year increase in a Redbook survey of retailers the prior week.

In company news, Oxford Industries (OXM) added 5.5% after the apparel company overnight raised its Q3 and FY23 earnings and sales forecasts to reflect closing on its $270 million acquisition of the Johnny Was luxury lifestyle brand. Oxford is now projecting between $1.10 to $1.30 per share in adjusted net income for the current quarter ending Oct. 31, up from its prior guidance expecting $0.90 to $1.05 per share, while Q3 sales are seen in a range of $295 million to $310 million compared with $270 million to $290 million previously. Analysts, on average, are expecting $1.02 per share and $275.5 million, respectively.

Mannatech (MTEX) rose over 13% after the nutritional supplements company Tuesday said it has authorized a new $1.5 million stock buyback program running over the next 12 months.

Among decliners, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) was 0.3% lower after Tuesday saying it will acquire the remaining 30% of Shields Health Solutions it doesn't already own for about $1.37 billion. After the deal closes later this year, the specialty pharmacy chain will continue to operate as an independent brand within Walgreens, the company said.

Ford Motor Co (F) slumped almost 12% after the carmaker overnight said it expects to absorb another $1 billion in inflation-related costs this year as suppliers require higher payments to account for their rising costs. Despite the increased expense, the company said it continues to project adjusted FY22 earnings before interest and taxes in a range of $11.5 billion to $12.5 billion.

