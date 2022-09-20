Consumer Sector Update for 09/20/2022: CLXT, AMBO, PEP, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were slipping pre-bell Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was declining by 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was 0.7% lower recently..

Calyxt (CLXT) was down almost 5% after it filed a shelf registration statement Monday for the potential sale of up to $50 million of securities from time to time.

Ambow Education Holding (AMBO) said it received a preliminary non-binding proposal from Clover Wealth to purchase all of its Chinese business assets for about $10 million. Ambow Education was slipping 1.5% recently.

PepsiCo (PEP) has halted production of its Pepsi, 7UP and Mountain Dew drinks in Russia almost six months after saying it would do so due to the country's invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported. PepsiCo was 0.4% lower recently.

