Consumer Sector Update for 09/20/2019: SCVL,SCS,SCHL,ROKU

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -0.03%

MCD -0.32%

DIS -0.25%

CVS +1.28%

KO -0.13%

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in late trade, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 still climbing 0.1% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were slipping almost more than 0.9%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Shoe Carnival (SCVL) reversed course Friday afternoon, backing down from a nearly 1% gain to sink over 2%. The footwear retailer late Thursday said it has named Mark Worden as its new company president, succeeding Cliff Sifford who becomes board vice chairman and will also continue as CEO. Worden currently is chief strategy and marketing officer at the company.

In other sector news:

(+) Steelcase (SCS) climbed 9% after the office furniture company late Thursday reported Q2 net income of $0.50 per share, easily exceeding the Capital IQ consensus of $0.43 per share. Net sales rose 14% over year-ago levels to $998 million, also topping the $980.9 million analyst mean for the three months ended August 23.

(+) Scholastic (SCHL) climbed over 6% after the children's book publisher reported better-than-expected fiscal Q1 results, including a 6.5% increase in revenue during the three months ended August 31 compared with the year-ago period and topping the Capital IQ consensus by $15 million. Its net loss shrank to $1.68 per share from $1.75 per share during the same quarter last year, also beating the Street view looking for a $1.80 per share loss.

(-) Roku (ROKU) tumbled 20% after Friday receiving mixed reviews from analysts, including a sell recommendation and a $60 price target in new coverage at Pivotal while Oppenheimer raised its price target on the streaming video company by $35 to $155 a share and reiterating its outperform rating for the stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.