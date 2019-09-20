Consumer Sector Update for 09/20/2019: SCS,SCHL,ROKU

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.30%

MCD -0.17%

DIS -0.64%

CVS +1.21%

KO -0.08%

Consumer stocks were narrowly mixed in recent trade, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing 0.5% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were slipping almost 0.2%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Steelcase (SCS) climbed 9.6% after the office furniture company late Thursday reported Q2 net income of $0.50 per share, easily exceeding the Capital IQ consenus of $0.43 per share. Net sales rose 14% over year-ago levels to $998 million, also topping the $980.9 million analyst mean for the three months ended August 23.

In other sector news:

(+) Scholastic (SCHL) climbed 7.5% after the children's book publisher reported better-than-expected fiscal Q1 results, including a 6.5% increase in revenue during the three months ended August 31 compared with the year-ago period and topping the Capital IQ consensus by $15 million. Its net loss shrank to $1.68 per share from $1.75 per share during the same quarter last year, also beating the Street view looking for a $1.80 per share loss.

(-) Roku (ROKU) tumbled 21% after Friday receiving mixed reviews from analysts, including a sell recommendation and a $60 price target in new coverage at Pivotal while Oppenheimer raised its price target on the streaming video company by $35 to $155 a share and reiterating its outperform rating for the stock.

