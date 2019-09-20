Consumer Sector Update for 09/20/2019: SCHL, JCP, CTRP, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: Flat

MCD: +0.18%

DIS: +0.41%

CVS: +0.27%

KO: +0.02%

Most consumer majors were trading higher pre-bell Friday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Scholastic (SCHL), which was gaining more than 6% in value amid fiscal Q1 results that beat Wall Street expectations. As reported, net loss shrank to $1.68 for the three months ended Aug. 31, from a net loss of $1.75 per share, for the year-ago period. The average estimate of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ was for a net loss of $1.80.

(+) J.C. Penney Co. (JCP) is preparing to meet with its creditors as it seeks to alleviate itself of some of its $4 billion debt ahead of the important holiday season, Bloomberg News reported, citing sources. J.C. Penney was recently up more than 6%.

In other sector news:

(=) Ctrip.com International (CTRP) was flat after saying it signed a deal with Japan's Okura Nikko Hotel Management to promote the hotel company on its Chinese website and mobile app.

