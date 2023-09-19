Consumer Sector Update for 09/19/2023: SFIX, FARM, AZO, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) slightly advancing, while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was 0.1% lower recently.

Stitch Fix (SFIX) was slipping past 6% after it reported a fiscal Q4 revenue of $375.8 million, a decrease of 22% year-over-year.

Farmer Brothers (FARM) was gaining over 8% in value after saying Bradley L. Radoff, a director since 2022, bought 80,000 shares of common stock on Sept. 15.

AutoZone (AZO) reported fiscal Q4 earnings of $46.46 per diluted share, up from $40.51 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $44.89. AutoZone was about 2.8% lower pre-bell.

