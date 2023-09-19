Consumer Sector Update for 09/19/2023: DIS, AMZN, VITL

Consumer stocks were lower Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) falling 0.6% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.9%.

Redbook US same-store sales rose by 3.6% from a year earlier in the week ended Sept. 16 after a 4.6% year-over-year increase in the previous week.

In company news, Walt Disney (DIS) on Tuesday unveiled plans to nearly double investment in its parks, experiences and products segment over the next decade, compared with the previous 10-year period. Disney shares fell past 3%.

Amazon.com (AMZN) said it is hiring 250,000 workers in the US for the holiday season, including 30,000 in California. Its shares dropped 2.3%.

Vital Farms (VITL) shares were rising past 3% after the company said it expects to generate annual net revenue of over $1 billion by the end of fiscal year 2027.

