Consumer Sector Update for 09/19/2022: PRPL,GOOS,GOOS.TO,BG

Consumer stocks were moderately higher in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.2% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 0.6%.

In company news, Purple Innovation (PRPL) surged 40% after the mattress seller Monday said it received a buyout offer from Coliseum Capital Management, with the $4.35-per-share bid representing a nearly 56% premium over Friday's closing price. The Purple Innovation board was "carefully" reviewing the Coliseum Capital offer, the company said.

Canada Goose (GOOS) gained 1.8% following a Williams Trading upgrade of the upscale winter-wear seller to hold from sell.

Bunge (BG) turned about 1.1% higher this afternoon, rebounding from a more than 1% opening decline, after the agricultural products company Monday said it was selling its oilseed processing business in Russia to Karen Vanetsyan, the controlling shareholder of oilseeds and grains trading firm Exoil Group. Financial terms weren't disclosed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.