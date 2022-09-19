Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 09/19/2022: PRPL, AZO, DSEY, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was slipping by 0.32%, and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently down 0.49%.

Purple Innovation (PRPL) was gaining more than 45% after saying Coliseum Capital Management has submitted an unsolicited non-binding offer to buy all of the outstanding capital stock of Purple for $4.35 a share.

AutoZone (AZO) was nearly 3% higher reported fiscal Q4 earnings Monday of $40.51 per diluted share, up from $35.72 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $38.47.

Diversey Holdings' (DSEY) unit Diversey Europe Operations said it is working with online learning platform Typsy to supply on-demand training. Diversey Holdings was recently unchanged.

