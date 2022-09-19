Consumer Sector Update for 09/19/2022: DASH,PRPL,GOOS,GOOS.TO,BG

Consumer stocks were ending higher late in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.7% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 1.2%.

In company news, DoorDash (DASH) was declining 0.4% late in Monday trading, erasing most of an earlier 4.4% slide, after EG America said it would begin to offer on-demand delivery of convenience-store items through the home-deliveries firm.

Purple Innovation (PRPL) surged 39% after the mattress seller Monday said it received a buyout offer from Coliseum Capital Management, with the $4.35-per-share bid representing a nearly 56% premium over Friday's closing price. The Purple Innovation board was "carefully" reviewing the Coliseum Capital offer, the company said.

Canada Goose (GOOS) gained 2.5% following a Williams Trading upgrade of the upscale winter-wear seller to hold from sell.

Bunge (BG) turned about 2% higher this afternoon, rebounding from a more than 1% opening decline, after the agricultural products company Monday said it was selling its oilseed processing business in Russia to Karen Vanetsyan, the controlling shareholder of oilseeds and grains trading firm Exoil Group. Financial terms weren't disclosed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.