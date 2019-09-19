Consumer Sector Update for 09/19/2019: TGT,DENN,OSTK

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.39%

MCD +0.48%

DIS -2.15%

CVS +1.09%

KO +0.35%

Consumer stocks were posting small gains in recent trade, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing less than 0.1% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 rose more than 0.1%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Target (TGT) rose nearly 1% on Thursday after the discount retailer increased its stock buyback program by another $5 billion. The new funds add to Target's existing $5 billion share-purchase program that the company expects to complete by the end of its FY20 in late January. The company also declared a $0.66 per share quarterly dividend, unchanged from its most recent distribution and payable Dec. 10 to investors of record on Nov. 20.

In other sector news:

(+) Denny's (DENN) climbed 1% after Oppenheimer Thursday began analyst coverage of the restaurant chain with an outperform rating and $23 price target.

(-) Overstock.com (OSTK) was 1.6% lower, erasing most of a nearly 9% decline soon after Thursday's opening bell that followed a new regulatory filing showing former CEO Patrick Byrne this week sold his remaining 4.8 million shares of the online retailer's common stock.

