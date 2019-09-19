Consumer Sector Update for 09/19/2019: OSTK, DRI, AMCX, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: Flat

MCD: +0.13%

DIS: -0.11%

CVS: +0.01%

KO: -0.01%

Consumer giants were mixed in pre-market trading Thursday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Overstock.com (OSTK), which was declining by more than 8% after former CEO Patrick Byrne disclosed in a filing with US regulators the disposal of all of his roughly 4.8 million shares in the online retailer.

(-) Darden Restaurants (DRI) was slipping by over 3% after it reported fiscal Q1 earnings from continuing operations of $1.38 per share, up from $1.34 in the comparable period a year ago and topping the estimate of $1.36 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

In other sector news:

(=) AMC Networks (AMCX) was unchanged after saying its Acorn TV streaming service is now serving more than one million subscribers in the US and Canada.

