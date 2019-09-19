Consumer Sector Update for 09/19/2019: BRFS,TGT,DENN,OSTK

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.09%

MCD +0.17%

DIS -2.26%

CVS +0.61%

KO +0.50%

Consumer stocks were little changed in late trade, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing about 0.1% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were falling almost 0.1%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) BRF SA (BRFS) declined almost 3% on Thursday after the packaged meats company completed its cash tender offer for three series of its senior notes, retiring just over $357 million of its outstanding long-term debt. The holders of EUR175.2 million, or about 35%, of its outstanding 2.75% senior notes due 2022 tendered those notes by Wednesday's deadline, the company said. Investors also tendered $154 million - or nearly 31% - of its 3.95% senior notes due 2023 but only $9.4 million - or less than 8% - of its 5.875% maturing in 2022.

In other sector news:

(+) Denny's (DENN) climbed 1.5% after Oppenheimer Thursday began analyst coverage of the restaurant chain with an outperform rating and $23 price target.

(+) Target (TGT) rose nearly 1% on Thursday after the discount retailer increased its stock buyback program by another $5 billion. The new funds add to Target's existing $5 billion share-purchase program that the company expects to complete by the end of its FY20 in late January. The company also declared a $0.66 per share quarterly dividend, unchanged from its most recent distribution and payable Dec. 10 to investors of record on Nov. 20.

(-) Overstock.com (OSTK) was 3% lower in late trade, erasing most of a nearly 9% decline soon after Thursday's opening bell that followed a new regulatory filing showing former CEO Patrick Byrne this week sold his remaining 4.8 million shares of the online retailer's common stock.

