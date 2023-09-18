Consumer Sector Update for 09/18/2023: W

Consumer stocks were mixed Monday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.8%.

In company news, Wayfair (W) shares fell past 8% after Loop Capital cut its price target on the e-commerce retailer to $60 from $65.

Clorox (CLX) said Monday that it expects a "material" impact on its fiscal Q1 results from last month's cybersecurity attack, which caused delays in order processing and led to high product outages. Clorox shares dropped 0.6%.

Knowles (KN) said Monday it agreed to buy Cornell Dubilier, which makes film, electrolytic and mica capacitors used for medtech, military, aerospace and industrial electrification uses, for $263 million. Knowles also said it's evaluating strategic alternatives for its Consumer MEMS microphones business. Knowles shares rose 7.4%.

