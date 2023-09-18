Consumer Sector Update for 09/18/2023: MSGE, CLX, NOMD, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Monday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) 0.2% higher while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down 0.2%.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE) was slipping past 4% after saying Sphere Entertainment Group has launched an underwritten secondary offering of about 7.2 million shares of its common stock.

Clorox (CLX) was down more than 2% after saying it expects a "material" impact on its fiscal Q1 financial results due to order processing delays and an elevated level of product outages after suffering a cybersecurity attack.

Nomad Foods (NOMD) said it has repriced a $700 million term loan due 2029, lowering its margin by 75 basis points. Nomad Foods was over 1% lower in premarket activity.

