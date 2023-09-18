News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 09/18/2023: BSFC, CLX, KN, W

September 18, 2023

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were lower late Monday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) dropping 1.1%.

In company news, Blue Star Foods (BSFC) said it allocated $2.57 million from its recently closed equity raise to repay and terminate the largest of the three convertible notes outstanding to Lind Partners to reduce debt. Blue Star shares dropped 8.5%.

Wayfair (W) shares fell past 10% after Loop Capital cut its price target on the e-commerce retailer to $60 from $65.

Clorox (CLX) said Monday it expects a "material" impact on its fiscal Q1 results from last month's cybersecurity attack, which caused delays in order processing and led to high product outages. Clorox shares dropped 2.2%.

Knowles (KN) said Monday it agreed to buy Cornell Dubilier, which makes film, electrolytic and mica capacitors used for medtech, military, aerospace and industrial electrification uses, for $263 million. Knowles also said it's evaluating strategic alternatives for its Consumer MEMS microphones business. Knowles shares rose 6.4%.

