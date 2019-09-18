Consumer Sector Update for 09/18/2019: OSTK,ICON,CHWY,ROKU

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.39%

MCD +0.13%

DIS +0.42%

CVS -0.58%

KO -0.03%

Consumer stocks turned narrowLY mixed just ahead of Wednesday's closing bell, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing nearly 0.1% this afternoon, reversing a small mid-day decline, while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 still were off 0.1%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Overstock.com (OSTK) slid over 6% after saying it will delay the Sept. 23 record date for its upcoming dividend by three to six weeks while the online retailer continues to work with market regulators to register the blockchain-based preferred stock it plans to issue to shareholders in November. The company July 30 said it would distribute one of its Series A-1 digital voting shares on Nov. 15 for every 10 of its common shares but Wednesday said it was still working with the appropriate regulatory authorities to allow the preferred shares to be "freely tradable" immediately instead of waiting through a six-month hold on trading under current rules.

In other sector news:

(-) Iconix Brand Group (ICON) dropped over 4% after the apparel company Wednesday said it will pay $6 million to settle a federal securities class-action lawsuit in New York. Iconix is expecting that its directors and officers liability insurance will cover "substantially" all of the settlement costs, according to a regulatory filing.

(-) Chewy (CHWY) declined more than 5% after the online pet-supplies company reported a $0.21 per share net loss for its Q2 ended August 4, expanding on a $0.16 per share loss during the same quarter last year and trailing the consensus looking for a normalized loss of $0.10 per share and an $0.11 per share net loss on a GAAP basis, according to Capital IQ.

(-) Roku (ROKU), a streaming TV platform, declined 14% after Comcast (CMCSA) Wednesday announced the launch of its Xfinity Flex broadband streaming device free to its Internet-only customers. Additional boxes will be available to lease for $5 per month.

