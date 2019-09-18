Consumer Sector Update for 09/18/2019: GIS, CHWY, LYV, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.11%

MCD: Flat

DIS: -0.15%

CVS: -0.20%

KO: +0.11%

Consumer giants were mixed pre-bell Wednesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) General Mills (GIS), which was declining more than 2% even after posting adjusted earnings of $0.79 per share for Q1 of fiscal 2020, up from $0.71 per share in the year-ago period and exceeding the adjusted consensus estimate of $0.77 from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

In other sector news:

(-) Chewy (CHWY) was down more than 1% after it reported a 43% increase in net sales to $1.15 billion during its Q2 ended Aug. 4, compared with the year-ago period, narrowly topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.13 billion in quarterly sales.

(=) Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) and subsidiary Ticketmaster are under investigation by the Department of Justice for their alleged anti-competitive practices that violate the consent decree they signed during their merger in 2010, reports said. Live Nation Entertainment was unchanged after the news.

