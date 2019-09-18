Consumer Sector Update for 09/18/2019: CHWY, ICON, ROKU

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.47%

MCD -0.25%

DIS +0.46%

CVS -0.93%

KO -0.41%

Consumer stocks were narrowly lower this afternoon, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 slipping 0.2% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were off 0.4%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Chewy (CHWY) declined 8% after the online pet-supplies company reported a $0.21 per share net loss for its Q2 ended August 4, expanding on a $0.16 per share loss during the same quarter last year and trailing the consensus looking for a normalized loss of $0.10 per share and an $0.11 per share net loss on a GAAP basis, according to Capital IQ.

In other sector news:

(-) Iconix Brand Group (ICON) dropped nearly 10% after the apparel company Wednesday said it will pay $6 million to settle a federal securities class-action lawsuit in New York. Iconix is expecting that its directors and officers liability insurance will cover "substantially" all of the settlement costs, according to a regulatory filing.

(-) Roku (ROKU), a streaming TV platform, declined 14% after Comcast (CMCSA) Wednesday announced the launch of its Xfinity Flex broadband streaming device free to its Internet-only customers. Additional boxes will be available to lease for $5 per month.

