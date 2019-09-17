Consumer Sector Update for 09/17/2019: M,CBRL,SEAS

Top Consumer Stocks

Consumer stocks were moderately higher on Tuesday, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing more than 0.5% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead just over 0.1%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Macy's (M) slipped slightly more than 4% on Tuesday after the department-store retailer said Bluemercury co-founder Barry Beck will step down on Friday as chief operating officer at the cosmetics subsidiary to pursue a new entrepreneurial venture. Co-founder and CEO Marla Beck will be remain with Bluemercury during an unspecified transition period and Macy's said it has begun the search for a permanent chief executive at Bluemercury.

In other sector news:

(+) Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) was 1.8% higher this afternoon, giving back a more than 6% gain earlier Tuesday, after the restaurant chain reported better-than-expected financial results for its fiscal Q4 ended August 2. the company earned $2.70 per share, up from a $2.19per share adjusted profit during the same period last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $2.49 per share. Revenue fell 3% from the year-ago quarter to $787.1 million but still topped the $781.9 million analyst mean.

(-) SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) declined 3.9% after late Monday saying CEO Gustavo Antorcha resigned and is being succeeded on a temporary basis by chief financial officer Marc Swanson during the search for a permanent chief executive at the theme park company. The SeaWorld board also has hired an executive search firm to assist with finding a new CEO.

