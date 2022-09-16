Consumer Sector Update for 09/16/2022: GMBL, MOND, CHDN, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were leaning lower premarket Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.7% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently declining by more than 2%.

Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL) was shedding over 41% in value after it priced an underwritten public offering of 30 million common shares and accompanying warrants to purchase as many shares at $0.25 per share and warrant for expected gross proceeds of about $7.5 million.

Mondee Holdings (MOND) was inactive after saying it has initiated an offer to buy all of its outstanding public warrants and private placement warrants to buy class A common shares at $0.65 each in cash, without interest.

Churchill Downs (CHDN) was down 0.8% after saying it has agreed to acquire Ellis Park Racing & Gaming in Kentucky from Enchantment Holdings for $79 million in cash.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.