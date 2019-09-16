Consumer Sector Update for 09/16/2019: GM, WGO, ATV, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -0.36%

MCD: -0.21%

DIS: -0.66%

CVS: -0.47%

KO: -0.31%

Leading consumer stocks were retreating pre-bell Monday.

In other sector news:

(-) General Motors (GM) was declining more than 2% after a union representing GM employees called a strike as the company and the union failed to strike a deal on wages, health care, job security and profit sharing.

(=) Winnebago Industries (WGO) was flat after it agreed to acquire recreational vehicle manufacturer Newmar Corp. for approximately $344 million, which consists of $270 million in cash and a fixed amount of 2 million Winnebago shares.

(=) Acorn International (ATV) was unchanged after it reported a Q2 net profit of $132,644, down from $23.8 million net profit in the prior-year period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.