Consumer Sector Update for 09/16/2019: BTI,MO,PM,WGO,H,GM

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -1.48%

MCD -0.97%

DIS -1.84%

CVS -1.02%

KO -0.66%

Consumer stocks were ending mostly lower, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 slipping over 0.9% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were sinking almost 1.3%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) British American Tobacco plc (BTI) fell 2%, and the shares of other tobacco companies also declined Monday, after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo this weekend said he would pursue an emergency order to ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes following a rise in vaping-related illnesses. British American sells Vuse e-cigarettes and Glo heated-tobacco products while Phillip Morris (PM) makes iQOS e-cigarettes and previously agreed to supply potential merger partner Altria (MO) for US sales.

In other sector news:

(+) Winnebago Industries (WGO) climbed 2% after announcing its $344 million purchase of Newmar Corp, paying $270 million in cash and issuing 2 million Winnebago shares for the rival recreational vehicle manufacturer.

(-) Hyatt Hotels (H) declined 1.6%. The company Monday increased its FY19 return of capital to shareholders by an extra $200 million to around $500 million using a portion of the net proceeds from the $355 million sale last Thursday of the Hyatt Regency in Atlanta to an unrelated third party. The lodging chain also signed a long-term management agreement with the buyers for the property.

(-) General Motors (GM) was closing about 4.5% lower after its factory workers began a nationwide strike early Monday when the carmaker and the United Auto Workers were unable to agree on a new four-year labor contract. The sides reportedly were still far apart on several issues, including higher wages and benefits along with job security demands following GM's decision late last year to close four US factories.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.