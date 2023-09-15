Consumer Sector Update for 09/15/2023: VLCN, F, GM, STLA, PLNT, MNSO

Consumer stocks were falling late Friday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 1.7%.

In corporate news, Volcon (VLCN) shares slumped 22% after the company said Friday it priced an underwritten public offering of 1.4 million shares at $0.50 each for expected gross proceeds of $700,000.

Ford Motor (F), Stellantis (STLA) and General Motors (GM) "should go further" in contract negotiations with the United Auto Workers union and ensure their profits are shared with workers, US President Joe Biden said Friday. Hiss White House address was delivered hours after the UAW launched a strike at targeted facilities of the Big Three automakers. GM shares rose 0.9%, Ford gained 0.1% and Stellantis climbed 2.2%.

Planet Fitness (PLNT) shares fell 15% as the company appointed board member Craig Benson as interim chief executive officer.

MINISO Group (MNSO) dropped 5.5% after the company said its board had authorized the buyback of up to $200 million in shares.

