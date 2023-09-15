News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 09/15/2023: SNDL, QSG, VLCN, XLP, XLY

September 15, 2023 — 09:12 am EDT

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.1% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down 0.3% recently.

SNDL (SNDL) was up over 3% after saying it has introduced a new e-commerce platform for its liquor store business Wine and Beyond.

QuantaSing Group (QSG) was climbing past 1% after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of 0.52 Chinese renminbi ($0.07) per diluted share, swinging from a loss of 0.05 renminbi per share a year earlier.

Volcon (VLCN) was retreating by over 29% after it launched an underwritten public offering of shares of its securities. The size and other terms of the offering were not disclosed.

