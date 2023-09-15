Consumer Sector Update for 09/15/2023: GM, F, STLA, PLNT, MNSO

Consumer stocks were lower Friday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.6% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 1.4%.

In company news, unionized workers at three plants owned by General Motors (GM), Ford (F) and Stellantis (STLA) went on strike early Friday, the union said on its website. GM shares rose 0.7%, Ford was down 0.2% and Stellantis climbed 2%.

Planet Fitness (PLNT) shares fell 13% as the company appointed board member Craig Benson as interim chief executive officer.

MINISO Group (MNSO) dropped 6.6% after the company said its board had authorized the buyback of up to $200 million in shares.

