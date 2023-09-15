News & Insights

Markets
GM

Consumer Sector Update for 09/15/2023: GM, F, STLA, PLNT, MNSO

September 15, 2023 — 01:33 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were lower Friday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.6% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 1.4%.

In company news, unionized workers at three plants owned by General Motors (GM), Ford (F) and Stellantis (STLA) went on strike early Friday, the union said on its website. GM shares rose 0.7%, Ford was down 0.2% and Stellantis climbed 2%.

Planet Fitness (PLNT) shares fell 13% as the company appointed board member Craig Benson as interim chief executive officer.

MINISO Group (MNSO) dropped 6.6% after the company said its board had authorized the buyback of up to $200 million in shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GM
F
STLA
PLNT
MNSO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.