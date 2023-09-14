News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 09/14/2023: YUMC, MBLY, LTH, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were gaining pre-bell Thursday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) advancing by 0.6% recently.

Yum China Holdings (YUMC) was climbing past 3% after saying it expects same-store sales to continue its steady recovery throughout full-year 2023, keeping a pace of roughly 90% versus 2019.

Mobileye (MBLY) and Chinese automotive company FAW Group said they have formed a strategic partnership to create autonomous vehicle products based on the Mobileye SuperVision and Mobileye Chauffeur platforms. Mobileye was advancing 0.6% pre-bell.

Life Time Group Holdings (LTH) said it launched Dynamic Stretch, a one-on-one and customized training offering available across its athletic country clubs in the US. Life Time Group was 0.7% lower in recent premarket activity.

