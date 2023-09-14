News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 09/14/2023: WMT, SG, SJM, TWNK

September 14, 2023 — 01:41 pm EDT

Consumer stocks were higher Thursday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) each adding about 0.9%.

In company news, Walmart (WMT) is being sued by the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for allegedly subjecting employees with disabilities to unlawful testing. Walmart shares rose 0.5%.

Sweetgreen (SG) is facing a lawsuit from 10 employees alleging racial discrimination at seven of the salad chain's New York City restaurants, CNBC reported Thursday, citing a complaint filed in New York Supreme Court. The company's shares fell 2.6%.

BofA Securities downgraded J.M. Smucker (SJM) to neutral from buy, reflecting its proposed acquisition of Hostess Brands (TWNK) for $5.6 billion. J. M. Smucker shares dropped 0.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

