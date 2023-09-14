News & Insights

Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 09/14/2023: F, GM, STLA, WMT, SG, SJM, TWNK

September 14, 2023 — 03:47 pm EDT

Consumer stocks were higher late Thursday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) advancing 1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) adding 1.2%.

In company news, shares of the Big Three automakers were mixed to lower as Wall Street braces for a likely strike by the United Auto Workers union as soon as midnight Thursday. Unable to hammer out a deal with auto executives, the union is planning coordinated strikes at eight plants operated by Ford (F), General Motors (GM) and Stellantis (STLA). Ford shares fell 0.1%, General Motors rose 0.1%, and Stellantis dropped 0.7%.

Walmart (WMT) is being sued by the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for allegedly subjecting employees with disabilities to unlawful testing. Walmart shares rose 0.6%.

Sweetgreen (SG) is facing a lawsuit from 10 employees alleging racial discrimination at seven of the salad chain's New York City restaurants, CNBC reported Thursday, citing a complaint filed in New York Supreme Court. The company's shares fell 4.4%.

BofA Securities downgraded J.M. Smucker (SJM) to neutral from buy after its proposed acquisition of Hostess Brands (TWNK) for $5.6 billion. J. M. Smucker shares dropped 0.9%.

