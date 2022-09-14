Consumer Sector Update for 09/14/2022: SBUX, AREB, MLCO, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were gaining pre-bell Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.2% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up 0.1% recently.

Starbucks (SBUX) is expecting global comparable store sales growth of 7% to 9% annually for fiscal year 2023 through fiscal 2025, up from previous guidance 4% to 5%, according to an investor presentation. Starbucks was up more than 1% recently.

American Rebel Holdings (AREB) was climbing past 3% after saying it signed a letter of intent with e-bike manufacturer Sierra E-Life, as the security products designer said it plans to enter the e-bike market.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) was up more than 1% after saying its Melco Resorts (Macau) subsidiary submitted a proposal in Macau for new gaming concessions.

