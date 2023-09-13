Consumer Sector Update for 09/13/2023: ZGN, QSR, CBRL, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were edging higher pre-bell Wednesday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) advancing 0.3%.

Ermenegildo Zegna (ZGN) was rising past 3% after it reported H1 adjusted earnings of 0.20 euros ($0.21) per diluted share, up from 0.07 euros a year earlier. Revenue for the six months ended June 30 was 903.1 million euros, compared with 729 million euros a year earlier.

Restaurant Brands International (QSR) was up more than 1% after the company and New Red Finance said they are planning to amend their existing credit facilities to extend their maturities and increase the amount of available revolving credit.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) reported fiscal Q4 revenue of $836.7 million, up from $830.4 million a year earlier but lower than the $841.6 million projection of analysts polled by Capital IQ. The company's stock was nearly 1% lower in recent Wednesday premarket activity.

