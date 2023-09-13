Consumer Sector Update for 09/13/2023: DAL, UAL, AAL, CBRL, ZGN

Consumer stocks were higher late Wednesday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) adding 0.5%.

In company news, Delta Air Lines (DAL) and United Airlines (UAL) are facing an antitrust class action lawsuit over allegedly conspiring to increase airfares in the US by cutting the number of available seats on domestic flights. Delta shares fell 2.7%, and United dropped 3.8%.

American Airlines (AAL) said it now expects Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.20 to $0.30 per share, down from its prior outlook of $0.85 to $0.95. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expect $0.66. The shares dropped 5.8%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) shares fell 3% after fiscal Q4 revenue trailed estimates amid "recent traffic challenges."

Ermenegildo Zegna (ZGN) reported H1 adjusted EPS of 0.20 euro ($0.21), up from 0.07 euro a year earlier. Revenue for the six months ended June 30 was 903.1 million euros, compared with 729 million euros a year earlier. The shares fell 2.3%.

