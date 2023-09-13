Consumer Sector Update for 09/13/2023: AAL, CBRL, ZGN

Consumer stocks were higher Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.9%.

In company news, American Airlines (AAL) said it now expects Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.20 to $0.30 per share, down from its prior outlook of $0.85 to $0.95. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expect $0.66. The shares dropped past 5%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) said Wednesday that it recorded higher fiscal Q4 results from a year earlier, but sales fell short of market estimates amid "recent traffic challenges." Its shares were down 2.1%.

Ermenegildo Zegna (ZGN) reported H1 adjusted EPS of 0.20 euro ($0.21), up from 0.07 euro a year earlier. Revenue for the six months ended June 30 was 903.1 million euros, compared with 729 million euros a year earlier. Its shares were shedding 2.3%.

